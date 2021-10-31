Taliban warns of global effects for failure to recognise their government.

On Saturday, the Taliban urged the US and other countries to recognise their government in Afghanistan, claiming that failing to do so, as well as the continuous freezing of Afghan finances overseas, will cause issues not only for Afghanistan but for the entire world.

Since the rebels gained control of the country in August, no country has publicly recognised the Taliban administration, and billions of dollars in Afghan assets and cash overseas have been frozen, despite the country’s acute economic and humanitarian crises.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told media at a press conference on Saturday that their message to the United States was that if unrecognition continued, Afghan problems would continue to be a regional problem that might also become a global one.

He claimed that the Taliban and the United States went to war the last time because the two countries did not have established diplomatic connections.

Following the attacks on September 11, 2001, the US invaded Afghanistan in 2001 when the Taliban administration refused to hand up Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

‘Those concerns that precipitated the war could have been resolved via discussion, as well as through political compromise,’ Mujahid remarked.

He went on to say that acknowledgment was the Afghan people’s right.

While no country has recognised the Taliban administration, top diplomats from a number of countries have met with Taliban commanders in Kabul and elsewhere.

Turkmen Foreign Minister Rasit Meredow, who was in Kabul on Saturday, was the most recent visitor. The two sides talked about completing the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline as soon as possible, Mujahid stated earlier on Twitter.

Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister, met Taliban leaders in Qatar earlier this week. On Saturday, Mujahid said China had agreed to fund transportation infrastructure and to provide Kabul’s products access to Chinese markets via Pakistan.

Mujahid also spoke extensively on the problems that border crossings face, particularly with Pakistan, where there have been numerous closures and protests in recent days. For Afghanistan, which is landlocked, the crossings are critical.

When Pakistan’s foreign minister visited Kabul last week, he held serious conversations on the subject, he added.