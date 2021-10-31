The United Nations Climate Summit officially begins in Glasgow.

The United Nations climate conference in Glasgow officially begins on Sunday, a day before world leaders convene in Scotland’s largest city to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming.

The meeting will see negotiators from nearly 200 countries attempt to address issues that have remained unresolved since the 2015 Paris climate agreement was forged, as well as find ways to ramp up their efforts to keep global temperatures from rising by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) in this century compared to pre-industrial times.

According to scientists, the prospects of attaining that target, agreed upon in the French capital six years ago, are dwindling. The planet has already warmed by more than 1.1 degrees Celsius, and current forecasts indicate that it will rise by 2.7 degrees Celsius by the year 2100.

Experts warn that the amount of energy released by such global warming would melt most of the planet’s ice, raise global sea levels and significantly increasing the intensity of extreme weather.

Many of the issues being debated during the talks which will be held between November 1st and 12th have been on the agenda for decades, including how rich countries should assist poor countries in reducing emissions and adapting to a warmer world. Many environmental activists are angered by the slow pace of action and plan to launch loud and imaginative protests throughout the summit.

The first day of the negotiations is expected to be dominated by procedural difficulties. One major issue is that not all of the delegates will be able to meet in person because the venue and room capacity have been restricted according to the COVID-19 regulations.