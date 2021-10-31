This is what Puneeth Rajkumar tweeted to his brother Shivrajkumar just hours before he died

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, passed away on Friday, October 29, at the age of 46. According to reports, the actor died following a cardiac arrest while working out at the gym. Puneet, who complained of acute chest pain, was rushed to a Bengaluru hospital and was admitted to the ICU. His untimely death has stunned the whole entertainment industry.

In his most recent tweet, Actor Puneeth had sent a supportive message to his brother Shivrajkumar Puneeth Rajkumar. He posted a quick passionate tweet to express his best wishes for his elder brother’s fantasy action picture, which was released on Friday. ‘Best wishes for the entire team of #Bhajarangi2 @NimmaShivanna @NimmaAHarsha @JayannaFilms,’ the tweet read, which was posted just hours before his demise.

Puneeth’s untimely death has depressed the entire entertainment industry and it is still under the impact of the sudden tragedy. Many significant figures in the Tollywood industry took to their social media handles to pay their last respects to the actor and offer condolences to his family.

On the work front, Puneeth Rajkumar has appeared in 29 films over his four-decade career. He earned a National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his portrayal in the 1985 film ‘Bettada Hoovu’. The actor’s most recent film appearance was in Yuvarathaa, a 2021 action film.