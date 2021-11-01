Biden promises ‘action, not words’ at Glasgow COP26 climate summit

Glasgow: US President Joe Biden told the COP26 climate summit that the massive response needed to stop the climate crisis should be seen as an opportunity for the world’s economies. Biden, who has reversed his predecessor Donald Trump’s decision to abandon global action on the crisis, promised the US leadership and ‘action, not words’.

Within the growing catastrophe I believe there’s an incredible opportunity, not just for the United States, but for all of us. The United States is not only back at the table but hopefully leading by the power of example. I know that hasn’t been the case and that’s why my administration is working overtime, he said in his speech to the summit.

‘We’re standing at an inflection point in world history’, Biden said, describing the proliferation of wildfires, droughts and other climate-related disasters. ‘Climate change is already ravaging the world. It’s not hypothetical. It’s destroying people’s lives and livelihoods. We have the ability to invest in ourselves and build an equitable, clean-energy future and in the process create millions of good paying jobs and opportunities around the world. We meet with the eyes of history upon us’, Biden told the summit in Glasgow, Scotland. ‘Every day we delay, the cost of inaction increases, so let this be the moment when we answer history’s call, here in Glasgow’, he added.

Much of his speech was angled on his insistence that the greening of the economy should be seen as a jobs booster. Biden further pushed back against criticism that reducing greenhouse gases and reliance on fossil fuels will hurt jobs, arguing that ‘it’s about jobs’. ‘God bless you all and may God save the planet’, he concluded his speech at the summit.