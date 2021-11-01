Former PM Manmohan Singh discharged from Delhi AIIMS after treatment

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Sunday.

‘The former PM was discharged today at around 5.20 pm. He has made a good recovery,’ on the condition of anonymity, a member of the hospital staff familiar with the situation stated.

The 89-year-old former PM had been receiving treatment at the country’s top medical facility for the previous 18 days. On October 13, he was brought to AIIMS after complaining of fever, weakness and overall an uneasiness.

Manmohan Singh, who is also a member of the Rajya Sabha, was admitted to AIIMS to be examined for a high-grade fever in a private ward of the hospital’s Cardiothoracic and Neurosciences Centre, where he was treated by a team of experts led by Dr Nitish Naik.

Dr Naik is a professor in the department of cardiology and served as the former Prime Minister’s personal physician for a long time. Singh has a history of heart problems, and in 2009, he had a revision heart bypass surgery at AIIMS.

Singh was taken to the hospital’s trauma centre (which also serves as a Covid care centre) in April after testing positive for Covid-19.