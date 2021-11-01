Microsoft beats Apple to become the Most Valuable Company

Microsoft has once again overtaken Apple to become the world’s Most Valuable Company. CNBC report says Microsoft now values $ 2.49 trillion in the market whereas Apple is now esteemed at $ 2.46 trillion. Apple has announced that it couldn’t live up to Wall Street’s expectations. This is due to the shortage of chips and other components needed to build the equipment. Even in adverse market conditions, Apple’s growth has continued unabated. In 2018, Apple became the first US Company to reach a market value of $1 trillion and also became the first company to have a market value of $2 trillion in 2020. Microsoft had previously overtaken Apple’s market capitalization. Microsoft passed Apple’s market cap for the first time since 2010 in 2018 and again in July 2020.