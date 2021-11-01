NCB officer Sameer Wankhede is being targeted despite good work, says caste panel official

Sameer Wankhede, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer in the midst of a political tempest amid many claims against him, is doing outstanding work and making his department proud, said the Deputy Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC).

‘One officer is doing his duty and making the department proud. So how can a minister personally attack him and his family members? The government should carry out an investigation in why he is doing so,’ Arun Halder stated on Sunday after visiting Wankhede’s residence.

Nawab Malik, a Maharashtra minister and leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has levelled a litany of claims against Wankhede. Nawab Malik has accused the officer of falsifying his caste certificate and other papers in order to get a position in the Union Public Service Commission’s (UPSC) civil services test under the SC quota. Wankhede works for the Indian Revenue Service (IRS).

Sameer Wankhede informed reporters that he had revealed whatever he intended to discuss with the commission representative. According to his wife Kranti Redkar, Halder reviewed Wankhede’s genuine caste certificates while he was at their residence. Redkar went on to say that after reviewing the documents, the official was convinced of her husband’s position. Halder also met Yasmeen Wankhede, the NCB officer’s sister and father Dnyandev Wankhede.

Redkar further stated that her family is in danger and a reconnaissance mission was done on their home. She said that they will soon provide the police with the CCTV video of Reece on their home.