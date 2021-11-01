Only green crackers, time limit set: TN Govt announces guidelines for Deepavali celebrations

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government clarified that only green crackers will be allowed to be burst on Deepavali on November 4 in the State. Through a press release from the Environment, Climate Change and Forest Department, it also announced time slots of two hours to light firecrackers in line with the Supreme Court directive. The government also urged the citizens to avoid bursting of joined (serial) fire crackers ‘which create huge noise pollution’.

‘People are advised to celebrate the festival responsibly so that their action does not lead to environmental pollution. Only green crackers shall be used between 6 AM and 7 AM and from 7 PM to 8 PM on Deepavali. The government of Tamil Nadu is making a sincere appeal to people to celebrate the festival of lights in harmony with nature’, the statement read, along with wishing everyone ‘a very Happy Green Deepavali’. It further advised to avoid bursting of fire crackers in silent zones like hospitals, schools, courts and religious places.

Recalling the 2018 apex court directive that fire crackers can be manufactured only by using raw materials that will reduce emission levels, the release said and the same has been reiterated in the court’s October 29 order including banning the use of barium salts in firecrackers and manufacturing and selling of joined firecrackers. The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) will take actions to create awareness among the public through schools, colleges, eco clubs and National Green Corps, on the need to celebrate a safe and pollution-free Deepavali.