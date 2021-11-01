‘Returned Home’, superstar Rajinikanth tweets, shares pic

Rajinikanth, who recently undergone carotid artery revascularization surgery, was discharged from Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on Sunday and returned home. He was admitted to the hospital on Thursday.

Sharing the news, Rajinikanth took to his Twitter handle and posted a photo of himself worshipping in front of his home temple and wrote, ‘Returned home.’

Rajinikanth was in New Delhi a few days ago to accept the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contributions to film and went to the Kauvery hospital for a routine examination and was subsequently hospitalised.

The Padma Bhushan awardee had carotid endarterectomy, which is a surgical treatment that eliminates plaque from the interior of a patient’s carotid artery in order to restore normal blood flow to the brain, according to a medical bulletin released by the Kauvery Hospital.

The superstar had previously been hospitalised at the Apollo hospital in Hyderabad in December 2020 owing to fluctuating blood pressure and tiredness.

On the work front, Rajinikanth’s most recent appearance was in the film ‘Darbar’. He will next be seen in ‘Annaatthe,’ which is set to hit theatres on November 4.