Sabyasachi withdraws mangalsutra ad after criticism over using semi-naked models

Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee retracted the fashion label’s Mangalsutra advertisement which recently sparked controversy. The ad was a part of Sabyasachi’s Intimate Fine Jewellery collection, which included ‘The Royal Bengal Mangalsutra.’ The action was taken on Sunday, when Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra threatened Sabyasachi with legal action if he did not remove the ad within 24 hours.

Taking to Instagram stories, Sabyasachi wrote: ‘In the context of making heritage and culture a dynamic conversation, the Mangalsutra campaign aimed to talk about inclusivity and empowerment. The campaign was intended as a celebration and we are deeply saddened that it has instead offended a section of our society. So we at Sabyasachi have decided to withdraw the campaign.’

Mishra’s move came a day after BJP-Maharashtra legal advisor Ashutosh J Dubey issued a legal notice to Sabyasachi for using semi-naked models for a Mangalsutra collection advertisement.

Also Read: BJP legal advisor issues notice to designer Sabyasachi over Mangalsutra ad