UAE authorises Pfizer vaccine for children under 11.

The Health Ministry of the United Arab Emirates said in a statement carried by state media on Monday that the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccination for children aged between 5 and 11 has been licenced for emergency use.

Prior to this decision, the Sinopharm vaccine, which was approved for ages 3 to 17, was the only vaccination permitted for use in very young children, with Pfizer injections only available to those over the age of 12.

‘The results of clinical studies indicated that the vaccine is safe and has generated a high immune response to youngsters aged 5 to 11 years,’ the Pfizer statement added.

People with chronic conditions who have previously received Pfizer-BioNtech or Sputnik vaccine, developed by Russia, can now obtain a third booster shot, according to the company.

People who had been properly vaccinated with Sinopharm vaccines had already received booster doses from the government.