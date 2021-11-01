Will Diwali affect Delhi’s air quality? IMD reveals

New Delhi: India Meteorological Department (IMD) revealed that the air quality in Delhi is expected to remain in ‘poor’ category till November 4. With the drop in temperature, the air quality index (AQI) is already recording a drop in the quality of air inhaled by the Delhiites.

‘Till November 4, air quality is expected to be in ‘poor’ category. It could dip to ‘very poor’ category on November 5 to 6 due to north-westerly winds and bursting of crackers’, reported ANI, quoting VK Soni, scientist of IMD Delhi. The scientist further stated that the minimum temperature in Delhi will remain between 13-15 degrees Celcius for the next three days.

On Monday, Delhi’s AQI dropped to poor category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The hourly AQI at 7am was 278, while the average 24-hour AQI on Sunday was 289. According to government agencies, an AQI within the range of 0-5 is regarded as ‘good’, 51-100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 is ‘moderate’, 201-300 is ‘poor’ and 301-400 is ‘very poor’ and 401-500 is considered ‘severe’.