Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra discontinued in India; Successor may come in 2022

Xiaomi’s flagship smartphone Mi 11 Ultra will no longer be sold in India. The phone had a very short run in the country and always faced supply issues. The Mi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi’s most powerful flagship smartphone was launched in India in April 2021. But the brand failed to sell the phone even months after its launch. Sales began in July but the stock ended quickly. 8 GB Ram 256 GB storage variant is now available on the company’s official website. Indian Express reported that Xiaomi stopped importing the phone in India, making it unavailable permanently. The phone is made in China in a specialised factory and is not made in India like other devices from the company.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 ultra comes with Snapdragon 888 SoC powering from a 5000 mAh battery which supports 67W fast charging. On the rear side, the device has a triple camera setup consisting of a 50 MP Samsung sensor, 48 MP ultra-wide and a 48 MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. Its main USP is the 1.1-inch secondary display at the rear side near the camera module that shows notifications, Image preview, battery statistics, etc.

Mi 11 Ultra also features a 6.8-inch WQHD + Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz which can go up to 1700 nits of peak brightness. The device comes with Android 11 out of the box with MIUI 12.5 running.

Reports say that the successor of Mi 11 ultra will be Xiaomi 12 Ultra as the company changed its name from Mi to Xiaomi. Just like its predecessor Xiaomi 12 Ultra may also have top-notch specifications and is expected to be available in the market by next year.