Afghan health care fails after Taliban takeover.

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan’s health sector, the health sector has deteriorated rapidly in the country. Health staff have had to make a difficult adjustment as power has shifted hands over night. A slew of issues that existed prior to the Taliban’s ascendancy were worsened.

In accordance with international sanctions, the US froze Afghan assets in American accounts shortly after the takeover, devastating Afghanistan’s banking sector. International monetary organisations, which had previously funded 75 percent of state spending, have halted payments, causing an economic catastrophe in the aid-dependent country.

The situation has a direct impact on one’s health. According to the Taliban’s Deputy Health Minister Abdulbari Umer, World Bank funds sponsored 2,330 of Afghanistan’s 3,800 medical facilities, including salaries for health staff.

Before the administration fell apart, wages had gone unpaid for months.

Disheartened health care personnel in the hospitals continue to care for up to 400 patients per day, many of whom come from different districts . Some people suffer from normal aches and pains or have a cardiac issue. Others bring babies who are unwell.

Angry patients regularly criticise doctors, the majority of whom cannot afford to pay for life-saving medications

Staff on the night shift claim that there is no food available. The power goes out for hours during the day, and the generator fuel runs out quickly.

