Bangkok welcomes tourists for quarantine-free holiday

As part of a quarantine waiver for visitors vaccinated against COVID-19, over a thousand foreign tourists landed in Bangkok on Monday, the first wave of visitors to the Thai capital in 18 months.

On the first day, 1,534 foreigners and 890 Thais arrived on 40 international aircraft, according to senior health official Kiattiphum Wongraijit.

The waiver applies to more than 60 nations, including the United States and China, as well as other European countries where some people were trying to get away from the winter blues.

Thailand, one of the most popular tourist destinations in the Asia-Pacific, had implemented tough entry restrictions that have been criticised by the travel industry as being too hard and economically destructive.

More than 3 million Thai tourism-dependent jobs have been lost, along with an estimated $50 billion in annual earnings.