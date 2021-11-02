Biden apologises on Trump’s account for withdrawal from Paris treaty.

The United States President Joe Biden apologised for the Trump administration’s departure from the Paris Climate Agreement during a speech at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow.

Biden also said that Americans were slow to recognise the threat posed by climate change.

Biden was among the other Presidents and Prime Ministers at the climate summit convened by Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson.

‘If I have anything to do with it, the United States will do our share,’ he stated.