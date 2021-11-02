Boxing World Championship 2021: India’s Shiva Thapa enters quarter-finals

Belgrade: Five-time Asian medalist Indian boxer Shiva Thapa entered the quarter-finals at the Boxing World Championship held at Belgrade in Serbia. Shiv Thapa defeated Lounes Hamraoui of France by 4-1 in the pre-quarterfinals and will face Kerem Oezmen of Turkey in the quarter-finals on Tuesday night.
He is just one win away from becoming the first Indian male boxer to claim two world championship medals. He had won a bronze medal in the 2015 World Championship held in Doha, Qatar.
Four other Indian boxers will also be fighting their quarterfinal this evening. Akash Kumar (54kg) will face Venezuela’s Yoel Finol, Narender Berwal (+92kg) will face Mahammad Abdullayev of Azerbaijan, Nishant Dev (71kg) will face Russia’s Vadim Musaev and Sanjeet (92kg) will face Italian Aziz Abbes Mouhiidine.
The gold medal winners will get a prize money of $ 100,000, silver medalists will be given $ 50,000 and both bronze-medalists will be awarded $ 25,000 each.
