Boxing World Championship 2021: India’s Shiva Thapa enters quarter-finals

Belgrade: Five-time Asian medalist Indian boxer Shiva Thapa entered the quarter-finals at the Boxing World Championship held at Belgrade in Serbia. Shiv Thapa defeated Lounes Hamraoui of France by 4-1 in the pre-quarterfinals and will face Kerem Oezmen of Turkey in the quarter-finals on Tuesday night.

He is just one win away from becoming the first Indian male boxer to claim two world championship medals. He had won a bronze medal in the 2015 World Championship held in Doha, Qatar.

Also Read: Buttler’s Royal century helps England beat Sri Lanka to close in on semi-finals

Four other Indian boxers will also be fighting their quarterfinal this evening. Akash Kumar (54kg) will face Venezuela’s Yoel Finol, Narender Berwal (+92kg) will face Mahammad Abdullayev of Azerbaijan, Nishant Dev (71kg) will face Russia’s Vadim Musaev and Sanjeet (92kg) will face Italian Aziz Abbes Mouhiidine.

The gold medal winners will get a prize money of $ 100,000, silver medalists will be given $ 50,000 and both bronze-medalists will be awarded $ 25,000 each.