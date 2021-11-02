BSNL Introduces Rs 399 Fiber Plan with 30 Mbps Speed

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), has announced a new promotional Fiber plan for Rs 399. The new plan would provide download speeds of 30Mbps up to 1000GB of data use. After 1000GB, the speed drops to 2Mbps. The Plan is available as a promotional offer for new FTTH Broadband subscribers for 90 days. After that, it will switch to the Rs 449 plan.

Rs 449 is one of BSNL’s regular plans. This plan, known as the Fiber Basic Plan, allows speed up to 30 Mbps. The maximum speed is up to 3.3 TB then the speed will be reduced to 2 Mbps.

Bsnl is also offering high bandwidth Plans for Rs 749 with 100 Mbps and Rs 949 with 150 Mbps speed.