Congress bags all assembly seats in Himachal, Rajasthan by-polls

Shimla: The Congress party bagged all the three Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh on the by-elections held to assembly seats Fatehpur, Jubbal-Kothkai and Arki. Congress candidates in Rajasthan by-polls on Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad constituencies also won the polls with comfortable margins.

In Fatehpur, Congress candidate Bhawani Singh Pathania won against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Baldev Thakur with a margin of 5,789 votes. Pathania secured a total number of 24,449 votes against Thakur who secured 18,660 votes. In Arki, Congress candidate Sanjay secured 30,798 votes and won against the BJP candidate Rattan Singh Pal who secured 27,579 votes with a margin of 3,219. In Jubbal-Kotkhai, Congress candidate Rohit Thakur won against the Independent candidate Chetan Singh Bragta with a margin of 6,293 votes. Thakur secured 29,955 votes while Bragta secured 23,662 votes.

In Rajasthan, Congress candidates Nagraj Meena and Preeti Shaktawat won Dhariawad and Vallabhnagar assembly constituencies with margins of 18,725 and 20,606 votes respectively.