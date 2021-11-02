District administration imposes Section 144

Noida: The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration imposed prohibitory orders under the Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Noida. The order will remain till November 30. The decision was taken to avoid gatherings during Diwali, Bhai Dooj and Chhath Puja.

The administration banned all social gatherings. As per the guidelines, gyms, restaurants, stadiums can operate at 50% capacity. A maximum of 100 people are allowed in marriages.

Gautam Buddha Nagar in Uttar Pradesh is a part the National Capital Region (NCR). It is divided into three subdivisions—Noida Sadar, Dadri and Jewar. Greater Noida is the administrative headquarters of Gautam Buddha Nagar district.

Meanwhile, 107 new Covid-19 cases along with 10 recoveries were reported in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours. At present, there are 107 active cases. The total recoveries stood at 16,87,145.