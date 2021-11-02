Ex-Miss World Manushi Chhillar to be part of UNICEF youth campaign

UNICEF has enlisted Manushi Chhillar, the former Miss World 2017, who will make her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in the film Prithviraj, for a campaign that aims to envision the youth of India.

‘Youth is like a spark that can light lamps. We are the future, and whatever we sow today, we are going to reap a lot more of it in the future. India has more than 300 million young people, and by preparing them for the transition to work and engaged citizenship, the potential for India’s progress would be unlimited,’ Manushi said, while speaking about the UNICEF campaign called YuWaah.

Manushi wants today’s youngsters to be tomorrow’s decision-makers. She believes that adolescents should be permitted to make their own life decisions.

The model further stated: ‘This is something I experienced in my life, where everyone would bring forward an idea — no matter how big or how small, and organisations that have the necessary resources to enable these ideas will step up to support. This will not just help the society at large, but also be a learning experience for that young person.’

Also Read: Katrina Kaif to take a month-long break before her wedding with Vicky Kaushal: Reports

On the work front, Manushi Chhillar will be seen in Prithviraj alongside Akshay Kumar. On January 21, 2022, the film will be released in theatres all around the world. Chandraprakash Dwivedi directs the historical action drama, which is produced by Yash Raj Films. The film is based on Prithviraj Chauhan’s life. Sanyogita, Prithviraj Chauhan’s devoted wife, is played by Manushi. Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, and others star in the film.

Manushi had signed her second film with Yash Raj Films after Prithviraj, and she had already begun filming it with Vicky Kaushal. Vijay Krishna Acharya is directing the unnamed comedy film. Meanwhile, Manushi has allegedly signed her third project with Yash Raj Films, which is owned by Aditya Chopra.