Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar, UAE dirham

Mumbai: The Indian rupee appreciated against the US dollar and UAE dirham in the forex market. The expectation over the meetings of the US Federal Reserve and other central banks has supported the upward rally of the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian currency opened strong at 74.83 against the dollar. During trading, it then inched higher and reached at 74.79, up by 8 paise over its previous close. On Monday, the Indian rupee had settled at 74.87 against the US dollar. The Indian rupee is trading at 20.37 against the UAE dirham.

Also Read: GST revenue crosses Rs 1.3 lakh crore, second-highest ever

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.03% to 93.84. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the Indian share market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 202.13 crore.