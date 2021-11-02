Gulf country approves Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-11

Manama: The National Health Regulatory Authority in Bahrain has approved the emergency use of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for children aged between 5 and 11 years. The authority took this decision after conducting a study among 3100 children. The children were administered with the vaccine and it found to be 90.7% effective. The vaccines will be supplied from the start of 2022.

Also Read: Gulf country to launch world’s first ‘flying museum’

Earlier, the US administration had approved the emergency use of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for children aged between 5 and 11 years. Children will be provided the vaccine at medical clinics, pharmacies and community health centres.