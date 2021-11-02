Gulf country to launch world’s first ‘flying museum’

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia will launch world’s first ‘flying museum’ on Thursday. The Royal Commission for Al-Ula and the national air carrier of Saudi Arabia, SAUDIA announced the launch.

‘There is a major load of work ongoing in AlUla by local and international archeologists, and yet we are just beginning to understand the complicated nature of AlUla’s past. AlUla is a hidden gem in the Arabian Peninsula, and we are slowly discovering its secrets. I am looking forward to sharing more information about our work with passengers of the Museum in the Sky trip, operated by Saudia’, said Rebecca Foote, director of archaeology and cultural heritage research at the Royal Commission for Al-Ula.

The museum will exhibit a replica collection of artifacts that have been discovered in AlUla. All passengers will also be able to watch a Discovery Channel documentary called ‘Architects of Ancient Arabia’.