JioPhone Next launched in India for Rs 6499

Reliance has finally unveiled its newest smartphone, the JioPhone Next, after a series of delays and rumours. The JioPhone Next promises to deliver exceptional performance and user experience at the cost of Rs 6499. From Diwali, November 4, the ‘made-for-India’ phone will be more widely available. Jio will offer a financing option in which customers may buy the JioPhone Next for Rs 1,999 and pay the remaining amounts in EMIs over the course of 18-24 months.

Jio and Google collaborated on the JioPhone Next. The phone was supposed to be released at Ganesh Chaturthi in September, but due to a chip shortage, it was delayed, and it will now be released during Diwali this year.

JioPhone Next specs and features

For the display, we’re looking at a 5.45-inch HD+ panel with a resolution of 720×1440 pixels, which matches the leaks from a few months ago. For enhanced protection, the panel is an LCD with Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Under the hood there’s Qualcomm’s QM-215 quad-core CPU, which runs at 1.5GHz, is combined with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, with support for up to 512GB of expansion.

The camera department consists of a 13-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. HDR enhance, portrait mode, and night mode are among the software options available for the back camera.