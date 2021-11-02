Kabul twin blasts: at least 19 killed, 43 wounded

Kabul: At least 19 people were killed and 43 others were injured following twin blasts in the capital city of Afghanistan, on Tuesday, according to Al Jazeera reports. City residents had reported two explosions in the area of the Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan military hospital in Kabul’s 10th district, along with the sound of gunfire.

‘The blast went off at the entrance to the Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan military hospital’, the spokesman of the Taliban-run Interior Ministry, Saeed Khosty, wrote in a tweet. He added that special forces were at the scene. Earlier, the Taliban spokesperson for the Afghanistan interior ministry had said that there were casualties in the blasts, but did not confirm the toll.

Bakhtar news agency reported that the attack on Kabul hospital was reportedly staged by the Islamic State. An IS blew himself up at the hospital entrance, and several more assailants entered the building, the report added. However, there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. Attacks in the country have seen a steady surge, since the Taliban take-over of Afghanistan.