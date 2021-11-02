Made in India: Karbonn launches Smart TVs at 7999!

Karbonn, a company known for creating low-cost phones, will soon produce Smart LED TVs in India at competitive prices. With the debut of its new ‘Made in India’, ‘Made for India’ range of Smart TVs and LED TVs, the company has declared ambitious projects to democratize the potential Smart TV category. Karbonn has teamed with Reliance Digital for selling their new line of Smart TVs.

Karbonn has launched its TVs in various sizes, and are expected to be a good value for money. To enhance the entertainment experience of consumers, the Smart LED TV line includes three models: KJW39SKHD, KJW32SKHD (Bezel-less Design), and KJWY32SKHD, while the LED TV range includes KJW24NSHD and KJW32NSHD models. Smart TVs have no bezels and have a robust sound system. The exact prices of the TVs have not been announced by Karbonn, however, they do start at Rs 7990.