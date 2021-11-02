National Day Holiday: UAE announces Covid-19 protocols for events

Dubai: The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority in the UAE has issued new Covid-19 guidelines to be followed during UAE’s 50th National Day holiday celebrations. The government has announced a four-day holiday from Wednesday, December 1, to Saturday, December 4, on the occasion of Commemoration Day and UAE National Day.

As per the new guidelines, only vaccinated residents or those with a green pass on their AlHosn app will be allowed to attend events. All attendees must present a negative Covid-19 test result taken within 96 hours of the event. Their temperatures will be checked before entry.

Event venues can operate at 80 per cent capacity. Attendees are required to wear masks and maintain a social distance of 1.5 metres. Only members of the same family are allowed to sit or stand together without the need for social distancing.