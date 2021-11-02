Nushrratt’s film shoot paused after crew tests COVID-19 positive

The filming of actor Nushrratt Bharuccha’s flick ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ has been halted after four staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The filming in Gwalior began on October 26 this year. Following the event, the producers decided to quickly segregate everyone and also send them back to their homes.

After a two-week quarantine period for everyone on site, shooting will resume on November 27, with the film expected to be completed by December 12.

Earlier, the shooting was halted when Nushrratt injured her leg while filming a Holi song. Anud Dhaka, Annu Kapoor, and Paritosh Tripathi all play pivotal parts in Janhit Mein Jaari.

The film is written by Raaj Shandilyaa and directed by rookie Jai Bantu Singh, while produced by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Think Ink Picturez in partnership with Shree Raghav Entertainment LLP.