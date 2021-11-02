Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended lower in the Indian share market. The loss of major players in the share market has weighed upon the equity indices.

BSE Sensex settled at 60,029, lower by 109 points. NSE nifty dipped 41 points to close at 17,889. The overall market breadth of the BSE was positive as 1,957 shares ended higher and 1,296 shares closed lower.

Also Read: UPI registers all-time record transactions in October

The top gainers in the market were NTPC, State Bank of India, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Consumer Products, Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Auto, Sun Pharma and HDFC. The top losers in the market were Grasim Industries, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, Reliance Industries, Hindalco, HCL Technologies, Bharat Petroleum, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Nestle India.