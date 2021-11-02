TMC clean-sweeps Bengal by-polls; Abhishek Banerjee wishes BJP ‘a very happy Diwali’

Kolkota: After the landslide victory on the by-polls to all four assembly constituency seats in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday took a satirical shot at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), wishing them ‘a very happy, cracker free Diwali’.

‘A cracker free Diwali in true sense. Wishing folks at BJP a very happy Diwali’, Abhishek wrote on his Twitter handle.

A cracker free Diwali in true sense. Wishing folks at @BJP4India a very Happy Diwali!? — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) November 2, 2021

The Mamata Banerjee-led party has registered landslide victories in all the four seats – Dinhata, Gosaba, Khardaha and Santipur. By winning Dinhata and Santipur constituencies, TMC has added two more seats to the 213 it had previously won in the Assembly elections held in April.

Udayan Guha representing TMC grabbed Dinhata, sitting seat of BJP, by winning a 189,153 votes as opposed to BJP’s Ashok Mandal, who won 25,387 votes. The seat was originally won by BJP’s Nisith Pramanik who chose not to take oath, and stay as Member of Parliament. Similarly TMC’s Braja Kishor Goswami defeated his BJP opponent Niranjan Das in Santipur who won for a whopping majority of 64,022 votes. Here also by-polls were held as BJP’s Jagannath Sarkar, who also chose to remain as MP.

Gosaba constituency seat went back to the ruling party with Subrata Mondal bagging as many as 160,231 votes as against 18,338 won by BJP’s Palash Rana. Gosaba was won by late TMC veteran Jayanta Naskar, who has been winning the seat for the party since 2011. Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, who vacated the Bhabanipur seat for Mamata to contest on the September 30 bypoll in order for her to remain the chief minister of the state, contested in Khardaha. Chattopadhyay was declared as the winner from the constituency after he grabbed as many as 113,647 votes in comparison to 20,198 won by BJP’s Joy Saha.