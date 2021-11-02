World Boxing Championship 2021: India’s Akash Kumar enters semi-finals, assures a medal

Belgrade: Indian boxer Akash Kumar secured a medal for India at the Boxing World Championship held at Belgrade in Serbia. Akash Kumar entered the semi-finals of men’s’ 54-kilogram category by defeating Rio Olympic silver medalist Yoel Finol of Venezuela by 5-0. Akash will now face Makhmud Sabyrkhan of Kazakhstan in the semi-finals on Thursday.

Akash Kumar has become the 7th Indian male boxer to win a medal at World Championships. Earlier, Vijender Singh – Bronze (Milan,2009), Vikas Krishan – Bronze (Baku, 2011), Shiva Thapa – Bronze (Doha 2015), Gaurav Bidhuri – Bronze (Hamburg, 2017), Amit Panghal – Silver (Yekaterinburg, 2019) and Manish Kaushik – Bronze (Yekaterinburg, 2019) had won medals at the World Championship.

Earlier on Monday, five-time Asian medalist Indian boxer Shiva Thapa entered the quarter-finals by defeating Lounes Hamraoui of France by 4-1 and now he will face Kerem Oezmen of Turkey in the quarter-finals. Later tonight, India’s Narender Berwal (+92kg) will face Azerbaijan’s Mahammad Abdullayev, while Nishant Dev (71kg) will face Russia’s Vadim Musaev and Sanjeet (92kg) will face Italian Aziz Abbes Mouhiidine.