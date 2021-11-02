You can earn Rs 5 lakh, if you have this old Rs 5 coin

New Delhi: An old five-rupee coin can win you a big fortune. This old coin will fetch you Rs 5 lakh. The coin was released in 1995 to commemorate the Food and Agriculture Organization’s 50th anniversary. At present, this coin is rare and not in circulation. Coin collectors are ready to pay any amount for this coin.

A one-rupee silver coin from the pre-independence era portraying Queen Victoria was auctioned for Rs 2 lakh, while another British era coin featuring George V King Emperor 1918 was listed for Rs 9 lakh.

How sold old coin:

To sell old coins, you must register as a seller in online platforms like OLX, eBay, CoinBazzar and Quikr by giving information such as your name, email address, phone number, and other details. Then give all relevant details about the old coins in your hand and also upload the snapshot of both sides of the coin. In case a buyer contacts you, negotiate pricing with them and complete the exchange.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently issued a warning to the public against fraudsters who use the Reserve Bank of India’s name and logo to solicit fees, commissions, or taxes from the public in online transactions of buying and selling old bank notes and coins.