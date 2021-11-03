4 Indian boxers bow out of Boxing World Championship

Belgrade: Four Indian Boxers were pushed out of The Boxing World Championship held at Belgrade in Serbia. Five time Asian medalist Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Asian champion Sanjeet (92kg), Narender Berwal (92kg) and Nishant Dev (71kg) Nishant Dev ( 71 kg )faced defeat in the quarter finals.

Meanwhile, debutant Akash Kumar entered semi-finals of men’s’ 54-kilogram category by defeating Rio Olympic silver medalist Yoel Finol of Venezuela by 5-0. Akash will now face Makhmud Sabyrkhan of Kazakhstan in the semi-finals on Thursday. He is assured of a medal now.

Also Read: International Cricket Council releases T20I Rankings

Thus he has become the 7th Indian boxer to win a medal at the event. Earlier, Vijender Singh – Bronze (Milan,2009), Vikas Krishan – Bronze (Baku, 2011), Shiva Thapa – Bronze (Doha 2015), Gaurav Bidhuri – Bronze (Hamburg, 2017), Amit Panghal – Silver (Yekaterinburg, 2019) and Manish Kaushik – Bronze (Yekaterinburg, 2019) had won medals at the World Championship.