A ‘cracker’ of a time: You may not know these interesting facts about Diwali

Every Indian looks forward to Diwali throughout the year. The festival of lights is said to eradicate all darkness and despair in the world. Different cultures celebrate Diwali differently. The year ends with sound and light, bedazzling every Indian irrespective of caste, color, or regional disparities.

Traditionally, the day marks the return of Lord Rama to the city of Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. To welcome him back, all the members of his empire lit diyas, symbolizing the festival of lights. Diwali marks both, the arrival of Goddess Kali in some areas and the descent of the ancestors from heaven in others. The festival commemorates Mahavira’s attainment of Nirvana according to Jain mythology. In contrast, the Sikhs celebrate this festival as the day Guru Hargobind freed himself from the Fort of Gwalior, together with some Hindu kings.

Diwali is a festival of gift exchange between family members, relatives, and friends. As one of the most popular Diwali gifts exchanged in India, dry Fruits remain a top option among Indians. Winter is welcomed in the northern parts of India with the aroma of a variety of homemade, sweet meals, the fragrance of floral decorations and the tingling of colorful glass bangles. Houses are freshly painted and decorated with flowers. The cold air is filled with mixed fragrances. Children laugh and play with youthful fervor.

It is often questioned why dry fruits remain the top choice for Diwali gifts. There is a symbolic significance to it. Diwali is celebrated between mid-October to mid-November, which is followed by a bitter, cold winter. India’s chilly, cold winter is known for its drastic effects. During a grand and festive occasion like Diwali, send a box full of dry fruits beforehand to make sure that your loved ones remain healthy during the cold season.

The health benefits of dry fruits are numerous. They contain a lot of essential nutrients, proteins, and vitamins. Several dry fruits like almonds, cashews, raisins and pistachios keep heart diseases and strokes at bay. The body’s vital organs need minerals such as phosphorus, calcium, copper, iron, potassium, and others to function properly. Indians prefer deep-fried and spicy snacks when they feel hungry in between meals. In place of spicy snacks, a handful of dry fruits can satisfy hunger pangs. The regular consumption of almonds, raisins, and cashew nuts, as well as certain dry fruits, leads to glowing skin and healthy hair.

The five-day festival of lights, Diwali, ends with Bhai Dooj. Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on 6 November, 2021 this year. It commemorates the unbreakable bond between a brother and a sister. During this joyous occasion, brothers visit their siblings and exchange gifts and sweets. Additionally, sisters place tilaks on their brother’s foreheads, wishing them long and healthy lives for them. As tradition dictates, sisters conduct pujas for their brothers on the day of Bhai Dooj, remembering Goddess Yamuna and her brother Lord Yama.

Bhai Dooj 2021: History

According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Yamraj was extremely close to Goddess Yamuna or Yami. Having not met him in a long time, she was delighted to see him the second day after Diwali when he visited her.

She prepared delicious food for him and put vermillion on his forehead, praying for his health and long life. This gesture greatly touched Lord Yamraj, and he asked his sister for a boon. Goddess Yamuna smiled and said she wanted him to visit every year, and that any brother whose sister put tilak on his forehead need not be afraid of Lord Yamraj as the love of their sisters would protect them. The sister’s wish was granted by Lord Yamraj, and since then, the festival of Bhai dooj has become an important part of not only Hinduism but also Diwali. Bhai Dooj is celebrated across ndia, but the festival’s name varies in different parts of the country. It is called ‘Bhau Beej’ in Maharashtra and Goa, ‘Bhai Phota’ in West Bengal, ‘Bhai Tika’ in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, and ‘Bhai Tihar’ in Nepal.

Diwali is a splendorous occasion, with its vibrant hues and deafening firecrackers adding a different kind of light to our lives. Go kick start your Diwali! We at Eastcoast wish you a very Happy Diwali and Bhai Dooj in advance.