Aditya Narayan receives honorary doctorate for Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award

Singer-host Aditya Narayan has been awarded an honorary doctorate in playback singing and acting for the Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award. Announcing the news, Aditya took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures from the ceremony, showing his certificate.

Sharing the pictures, the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa host wrote: ‘Dr. Aditya Narayan Jha h.c.Thank you for the honour #Nelson Mandela Noble Peace Award #Honorary Doctorate. St. Mother Teresa University for Digital Educational Excellence & Sustainability Development. Accredited by JBR Harvard, USA Affiliated to Cambridge Distance school of education, UK.’

Aditya Narayan revealed earlier this year that he will be leaving hosting to concentrate on his music career. Aditya shared in an interview with Bollywood Hungama that he thinks he has already contributed a lot to reality shows and it is time for him to move on and explore other possibilities in the rapidly rising entertainment industry.

Aditya further disclosed that he has hosted a total of 400 episodes, including 4 seasons of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (170 episodes), 2 seasons of Indian Idol (120 episodes), and 1 season of Khatra Khatra Khatra (110 episodes). Khatron Ke Khiladi, Rising Star, Entertainment Ki Raat, Kitchen Champion, and Zee Comedy Show are among the programmes he has hosted.