Alia Bhatt’s lookalike takes internet by storm; Watch the viral Video

Bollywood celebs and their doppelgängers have always generated a lot of buzz on social media. Fans often find it hilarious when they discover a face that looks just like one of their favourite celebrities, and then the doppelganger goes viral in no time. Recently, the lookalike of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan grabbed news for his stunning similarity to the popular kid. Now, netizens have found a girl who looks eerily similar to Alia Bhatt.

A video by Celesti Bairagey, an Instagram user, has gone popular for all the right reasons. This girl appears to be an Assamese influencer who recently posted a video on her Instagram account in which she can be seen smiling and posing. Her grin and appearance are so similar to Alia Bhatt’s that you could be mistaken for a while. The influencer has 35.4K followers on Instagram.

Click to watch the video here

Celesti with a green lehenga is featured in yet another viral video and she can be seen spinning to the song ‘Mast Magan’, from Alia’s flick ‘2 States’. We cannot wait to see what Alia’s reaction will be after watching the videos of her doppelganger.

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty shares note on ‘wilderness of intuition’ as Raj deletes social media accounts

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is now filming Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, a film directed by Karan Johar and starring Ranveer Singh.