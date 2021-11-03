Anonymous attack on actor Vijay Sethupathi at Bangalore airport: Video here…

Vijay Sethupathi, a popular Tamil actor, was attacked at Bengaluru Airport by an unknown man. A video of the South star being attacked quickly went viral on social media. In the video, Vijay is seen walking towards the exit when he is ambushed from the back by a man. The ‘Super Deluxe’ star was shocked by the sudden attack at the airport and it appeared he wanted to retaliate, but airport security staff prevented him from doing so. According to reports, the National Film Award-winning artist was in Bengaluru for a shoot.

A Twitter user responded to the journalist who posted the viral video. The user claimed that there was an argument between Sethupathi’s assistant and a drunken passenger who attempted to attack the latter. He said that the matter was resolved after the co-passenger apologized.

On the professional front, he was last seen in ‘Annabelle Sethupathi’, which also starred Taapsee Pannu. It premiered directly on Disney+Hotstar on September 17, 2021. ‘Kadaisi Vivsayi’, ‘Vikram’, and ‘Viduthalai’ are just some of the exciting projects Vijay Sethupathi has in his portfolio. As part of Raj and DJ’s upcoming web series, Shahid Kapoor will make his digital debut. The yet-to-be-titled film also stars Raashi Khanna. Vijay will make his Hindi film debut with Santosh Sivan’s ‘Mumbaikar’. Vikrant Massey and Ranvir Shorey will also star in the action thriller.