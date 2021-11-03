Anxiety? Here are some foods to reduce panic attacks.

Anxiety is one of the most frequent mental health issues worldwide. Knowing the many types of anxiety and how to recognise their symptoms might assist a person in taking the first step towards getting help.

Through supporting brain functioning and reducing the severity of panic episodes, a mix of treatments such as counselling, drugs and even particular foods can help someone manage their anxiety.

Chocolate

If you suffer from anxiety, occasionally munching on chocolates may be beneficial. Individuals who drank milk chocolate twice daily for two weeks saw a ‘reduction of anxiety in high anxiety patients,’ according to a study. Chocolate also contains a lot of tryptophan, which is converted in the brain into mood-enhancing chemicals like serotonin.

Diets low in magnesium were found to cause an increase in anxiety-related behaviours in rats in a study. Dark chocolates, on the other hand, are high in magnesium and can aid with anxiety and depression symptoms.

Turmeric

Turmeric is a superfood recognised for its high antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. It contains curcumin, which has been examined for its function in reducing mental disorders.

In 2015, researchers examined the effects of curcumin on anxiety and sadness in obese people. After the 30-day study, participants’ anxiety levels were much decreased.

Yogurt

Snacking on nutritious yoghurt in between meals may help you avoid panic episodes brought on by anxiety. Probiotics contained in certain yoghurt are being researched to see if they might aid with mental health, and studies has shown that having a healthy gut bacterium can help with mental health.

Fermented foods containing probiotics may have a preventive impact against social anxiety symptoms for people at higher genetic risk. Other fermented foods to try include kimchi, cheese, and kombucha if yoghurt isn’t your thing.

Salmon

Salmon is high in Omega-3 fatty acids, eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), all of which are beneficial to brain function (DHA). Vitamin D is also important. Omega-3, EPA, and DHA have all been shown to reduce inflammation and prevent brain cell malfunction, which is frequent in those who suffer from anxiety.

These nutrients can also aid in the regulation of dopamine and serotonin, both of which are peaceful and relaxing. Vitamin D has also been linked to a reduction in negative mood disorders, according to research. This week, try include a serving of salmon in your meals or ordering salmon instead of beef while dining out. Best of all, it’s delicious and simple to make on its own

Chamomile

Chamomile is most recognised for its sleep-inducing characteristics, but it’s also utilised as a herbal treatment all over the world due to its anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antioxidant capabilities.

Long-term chamomile was safe and considerably reduced moderate-to-severe general anxiety disorder (GAD) symptoms, according to a study, but did not significantly reduce rate of recurrence. Chamomile can be included into your daily routine by drinking chamomile tea or having the chamomile aroma in your bedroom to help you relax and sleep better.