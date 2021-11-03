Apple Reportedly Cuts iPad Production in Favor of iPhone 13

Apple has reportedly reduced iPad production to focus on the iPhone 13 series due to a worldwide chip shortage. According to a new report from Nikkei Asia, Apple is making this move to assign more components to the iPhone 13.

According to the report, Apple has slashed iPad production by up to 50% in the last two months compared to its original expectations. Furthermore, it appears that Apple has allocated parts for previous iPhones to the iPhone 13 series. Apple is prioritising the iPhone 13 because it anticipates more demand from western areas such as Europe and the United States. The forthcoming holiday season in the United States is another influence. Given Apple’s reliance on iPhones for income, it’s not unexpected that the corporation prioritises iPhones above iPads.

While this is wonderful news for aspiring iPhone owners, it also means that if the company runs out of stock, prospective iPad buyers will have to wait longer than usual for their orders to be completed.