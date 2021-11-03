Audi unveils 2022 Audi A8L facelift: Know the features and price

Mumbai: Luxury carmakers from Germany, Audi has unveiled its 2022 Audi A8L facelift in India. The booking and delivery of the sedan will begin from next year.

The car is powered with a 55 TFSI Quattro V6 petrol engine is capable of delivering 340hp power. The sedan has also a diesel version powered with six-cylinder 3.0 TDI diesel engine capable of producing 286hp power. There’s also a TFSIe plug-in hybrid option with 461hp output and a 4.0 TFSI petrol. All the engines are mated with an eight-speed ‘Tiptronic’ automatic gearbox and Audi’s ‘Quattro’ all-wheel drive system.

The other features include updated infotainment system with its latest MIB 3 software., two 10.1-inch infotainment screens at the rear seats with a touchscreen remote, cooler with a bar compartment chrome exterior, two-tone paint, Digital Matrix LED headlights, diamond quilting and foot-massaging.

Audi offers four new metallic and five new matte shades for the car. The sedan will be priced at Rs 1.58 crore (ex-showroom).