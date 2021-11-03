BJP leader shot dead in Madhya Pradesh

Jabalpur: A local leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jabalpur district, Madhya Pradesh. Suresh Burman (50), a former BJP SC/ST Morcha Mandal president, was shot in the head by two motorbike-borne men at Khitola, 50 km from the district headquarters, on Tuesday night, according to police statements.

The victim died on the spot, said local police station in-charge Jagotin Musram. She added that the two assailants were captured in CCTV footage while taking away Burman’s own motorbike and mobile phone. The police officer added that the possible reason behind the attack was not known yet, and investigation on the case is underway.