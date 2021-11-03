Chennai Customs seize 400-year-old brass Ganesha idol

Chennai: Air Cargo Customs officials at the Chennai International Airport seized 400-year-old brass idol of Ganesha in a dancing pose called the – ‘Nritya Ganapati’. This is one of the largest idol seizures at the airport. The idol weighing 130 Kgs was brought from Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu. It has a height of 5.25 feet.

The officials updated that the idol was not registered with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) under Antiquities and Treasures Act. During investigation, it was found that the idol was sent by an exporter from Chennai to Kanchipuram for repair as per a client’s requirement in order to smuggle.

The experts from ASI said that the idol is built in based on ancient ‘shilpashastra’ – sculpting – techniques and was in use for long time. The ‘Nritya Ganapati’ is regarded as the 15th among the 32 different forms of Ganapati. Worshipping this form of Ganapati is believed to give proficiency and success for all those who seek to excel in dance and fine arts.