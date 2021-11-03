Couldn’t ask for bigger gift: Ishaan Khatter visits theatre after 20 months on birthday

Actor Ishaan Khatter celebrated his 26th birthday with a spectacular early-morning bash on November 1. The young star, who is known for films like Beyond the Clouds and Dhadak, has gotten a lot of love and well wishes from his fans and friends on social media.

On his special day, the young actor offered a glimpse of a surprise birthday gift he received in the early hours of Monday on his Instagram account. In the photos, the actor recently saw Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi adventure film Dune, in theatres and seemed thrilled as he stood in front of the large screen, arms outstretched. Sharing the picture, Ishaan wrote: ‘Thank you all for the birthday love. Couldn’t ask for a bigger gift than being back in the dreamscape again after 20 months – the CINEMAS. There’s just nothing like it. Rooh ka daana paani… Let the spice flowww…’

Click here to see the birthday post of Ishaan Khatter

As soon as the post was shared, the comment section was flooded with messages of love and greetings. Ishaan Khatter, the younger brother of renowned actor Shahid Kapoor, got countless heartfelt messages from the Bollywood industry. Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput also wished him on Instagram. She wrote: ‘Spirited, talented, the one with the biggest hair and the biggest heart, ever so loving, perpetual third wheel and the best Chachu in the whole wide world.. Happy Birthday @ishaankhatter. Love you loads. May we always click the best pictures of each other and always be 90s kids forever. (Let’s keep the sidebar going when the conversations take a turn for you know… evolved) Always be happy and keep the kids busy.’

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra gets COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, shares pic

On the work front, Ishaan Khatter’s next films include Gurmeet Singh’s horror comedy Phone Bhoot and Raja Krishna Menon’s Pippa.