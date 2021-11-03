DRDO, IAF successfully conduct 2 flight tests of anti-airfield weapon

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday jointly conducted two successful flight tests of an indigenously developed Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon (SAAW). The weapon was launched by an IAF aircraft from ranges in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Two different configurations of the weapon based on satellite navigation and electro-optical sensors have been successfully tested. The SAAW is capable of hitting ground targets up to a range of 100 kilometres. It can carry a warhead weighing 125

Also Read: Emirates Airlines cancels flights to this country until November 8th

DRDO had last tested the anti-airfield weapon in January.