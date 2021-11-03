Emirates Airlines cancels flights to this country until November 8th

Dubai: Emirates Airlines has cancelled flights to and from Khartoum in Sudan until November 8th.. The national air carrier of Dubai said that passengers with their final destination as Khartoum will not be accepted from any point on the Emirates network until further notice. It advised all affected passengers to contact their booking agents for rebooking options.

The air carrier took this decision considering the political instability in Sudan. Earlier in October, soldiers detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, his ministers and civilian leaders.

Earlier, Emirates also extended the suspension of flights to and from Nigeria until November 7. The airline announced that all passengers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai.