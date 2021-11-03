IAF hero Abhinandan Varthaman promoted to Group Captain rank

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force approved the promotion to Group Captain rank for Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who downed an enemy jet during an aerial fight with Pakistan in February 2019, and was held captive for three days. He will be awarded the rank once a laid down procedure is completed.

Explaining the process, AIF officials said that any official after obtaining a new rank, will be able to wear it once there is a vacancy for the position. Varthaman had downed a Pakistani jet on February 27, 2019, when the Pakistan launched a retaliation against India for the Balakot airstrikes a day prior.

He was conferred with the Vir Chakra in 2019, India’s third-highest war time gallantry medal.