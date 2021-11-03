International Cricket Council releases T20I Rankings

Dubai: The International Cricket Council released its latest T20I rankings. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam advanced to the top position by overtaking Dawid Malan of England in the batters list with 834 points. Malan had been at the top since 29 November last year.

This is for the sixth time that Babar Azam reaches the top position. He had first attained top position on January 28, 2018. He is presently also ranked No. 1 in ODIs.

Also Read: Jai Bhim: Tamil Nadu CM, Kamal Haasan and others laud Suriya’s movie

Dawid Malan is in the second position with 798 points and is followed by Australia’s Aaron Finch, Mohammed Rizwan of Pakistan and Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is in the top of the bowlers list with 776 points. He is followed by South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi, Adil Rashid of England. No Indian bowler is in the top 10 list.

Bangladeshi player Shakib Al Hasan is in the first position in the all-rounders list with Mohammed Nabi of Afghanistan. Both the players have 271 points. Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka is in the fourth position of all-rounders. No Indian player is included in the top ten list.