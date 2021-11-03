Kerala CM mulls for opening pubs in state’s IT parks

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government considers opening of pubs in IT parks in the state. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in the Assembly on Wednesday that lack of pub facilities in IT parks is a major disadvantage.

Replying to a question in the State Assembly Chief Minister pointed out that many IT firms, keen to establish their units in IT parks in the state, have pointed out the lack of facilities like pubs there. He said that the representatives sent by such IT firms for studying the facilities in the IT parks have reported to their management about the lack of such facilities. Though the government was planning to resolve this issue, but could not materialise it due to the the outbreak of the pandemic.

The CM said that along with the introduction of more relaxations in Covid protocols, the government will consider opening pubs and wine parlours at the IT parks. Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, V D Satheesan, told media that he will make his stand clear, after discussing the matter at the UDF meeting.