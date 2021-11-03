Marvel’s Eternals all set for release on November 5

The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero movie, Eternals, is all set to enter theatres on November 5. This is the 26th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four and is based on Marvel’s superhero comic book series. The movie features an ensemble cast including Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, and Kit Harington and is directed by Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao. The official runtime of Eternals is 2 hours and 36 minutes, making it the second-longest Marvel movie, coming only behind Avengers: Endgame which had a running time of 3 hours and 2 minutes.

The Eternals were a type of near-immortal, humanoid being with a variety of abilities created by Celestials, who were exceedingly powerful and beyond ancient beings. The Celestials experimented on humanity ages ago, cultivating the ability for ordinary humans to develop mutations (a la the X-Men) or other superpowers, as well as developing a malevolent type of creature alongside the Eternals: The Deviants. The Eternals were tasked with protecting humanity against the Deviants.

The characters in Eternals are wholly unique to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, making it a stand-alone film from the rest of the franchise. Eternals will be released in India in the following languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

In India, Eternals will be released on November 5. The film was originally scheduled to be released at the end of October, ahead of its release in the United States. The release date was later pushed back to the current date, which is one day after Diwali.